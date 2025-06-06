Jordanians Perfrom Eid Al-Adha Prayer Countrywide

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- Mohammad Quraan- In the squares and mosques chosen by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs throughout the Kingdom, thousands of people performed the Eid al-Adha prayer this morning.The primary Eid sermon at Al Hussein Youth City was given by Ahmad Al-Hasanat, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom.He discussed the significance of sacrifice and the value of honesty and piety, highlighting the necessity of fortifying ties of love, kinship, and solidarity among society's constituents, particularly in these auspicious times. In addition, he emphasized the importance of individuals who start greetings and handshakes, as well as the qualities of tolerance and rejection of differences, especially on this auspicious Eid.Al-Hasanat prayed to God Almighty at the end of the sermon, asking him to keep Jordan under the banner of victory, to protect His Majesty King Abdullah II and help him win, to bless his efforts and good work in serving his country and nation, to give him victory in the realms of truth and peace, and to lead him in the direction that will benefit Jordan and its citizens' dignity.Also, he asked God to protect His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and to lead him in the greatest interests of the nation and its citizens. He asked God to make this nation, like all Muslim nations, safe, secure, altruistic, and successful, and to lead its children and grandchildren to pursue the paths of building and unity, loyalty and belonging, integrity in labor, and genuine generosity.