Vertical Corridor Advances From Regional Initiative To Major Infrastructure Project
According to Malinov, the targeted and coordinated efforts of gas transmission operators from Southeast Europe have already produced tangible results, transforming the Vertical Corridor from a regional initiative into an infrastructure project now under construction.“The Vertical Corridor plays a key role in strengthening our energy security,” he stated.
Malinov highlighted the initiative as a prime example of a strategic regional energy project, emphasizing its importance for the energy security and competitiveness of Southeast Europe. Once completed, the Corridor will enhance connectivity among the gas transmission networks of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Ukraine.
He stressed that the implementation of the Corridor will facilitate the diversification of gas supplies, including the increase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from reliable sources. Malinov also noted that two projects on Bulgarian territory-aimed at increasing gas transmission capacity between Greece and Bulgaria, and between Bulgaria and Romania-are already underway. Their commissioning is scheduled for mid-2026.
Concluding his remarks, Malinov called for greater flexibility and autonomy for gas transmission operators, which he said would accelerate and enhance their ability to respond to current energy challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment