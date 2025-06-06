Vertical Corridor Advances From Regional Initiative To Major Infrastructure Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investment in the development of existing infrastructure for the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor is an investment in the national security of the countries in the region, said Vladimir Malinov, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz EAD, during the 22nd Annual Conference of Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) held in Athens, Greece, Trend reports.

According to Malinov, the targeted and coordinated efforts of gas transmission operators from Southeast Europe have already produced tangible results, transforming the Vertical Corridor from a regional initiative into an infrastructure project now under construction.“The Vertical Corridor plays a key role in strengthening our energy security,” he stated.

Malinov highlighted the initiative as a prime example of a strategic regional energy project, emphasizing its importance for the energy security and competitiveness of Southeast Europe. Once completed, the Corridor will enhance connectivity among the gas transmission networks of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

He stressed that the implementation of the Corridor will facilitate the diversification of gas supplies, including the increase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from reliable sources. Malinov also noted that two projects on Bulgarian territory-aimed at increasing gas transmission capacity between Greece and Bulgaria, and between Bulgaria and Romania-are already underway. Their commissioning is scheduled for mid-2026.

Concluding his remarks, Malinov called for greater flexibility and autonomy for gas transmission operators, which he said would accelerate and enhance their ability to respond to current energy challenges.