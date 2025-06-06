Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Elevator Manufacturing Company Eager To Cooperate With Azerbaijan

2025-06-06 05:06:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Chinese Fareo Elevator Company (Guangdong) intends to introduce its products to the Azerbaijani market, Ming Feng Huang, head of the company's international cooperation department, told Tren d on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held on June 5.

He said that this was his first visit to Baku and then provided information about the company.

"I'm very happy to come to Azerbaijan. First of all, let me say that we are a Chinese elevator manufacturing factory. Our factory is located in Foshan, Guangdong Province. Our company employs about 500 people," Huang noted.

The company official underscored their strategic objectives to penetrate the Azerbaijani market with their product offerings.

"We export our products to many countries. I hope that as the urban development of Azerbaijan becomes more beautiful and more skyscrapers are built, there will be a need for our elevators.

Our elevator products are of high quality. I hope that our Azerbaijani friends can come to Guangdong to see and get acquainted with our products," he added.

