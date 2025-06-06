Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Twin Blasts Destroy Key Sections Of Government School In Tank's Akbari Village

2025-06-06 05:06:37
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Unknown assailants carried out two bomb blasts at Government High School Akbari (Boys), located within the jurisdiction of Gul Imam police station in Tank district, causing extensive damage to the school building late Thursday night.

According to police, the explosions destroyed the headmaster's office, staff room, and computer room. The blasts also damaged the science laboratory and several classrooms. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the school was closed at the time of the incident.

Sources said the twin explosions occurred during the night when no staff or students were present on the premises.

Also Read: Sana Yousaf Murder Triggers Cyber Safety Alert for Influencers in Pakistan

Residents expressed deep concern, noting that Akbari village, home to approximately 15,000 people, has only this one school serving hundreds of children. The extensive damage to the school building is expected to severely disrupt educational activities.

Due to a public holiday today, no official statement has yet been issued by the district administration or the education department regarding the attack.

