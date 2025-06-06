Coal, Soft Stone Imports From Afghanistan Halted At Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi Borders Over New Customs Requirement

Importers told the media that the clearance process was abruptly halted on Sunday. By Monday morning, they were informed that customs clearance would now require a country of origin certificate for the imported goods.

Mujeebullah Shinwari, president of the Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association, said efforts were underway to secure a one-time clearance approval from high-level officials in Islamabad for the already arrived goods, in hopes of providing some relief to traders and transporters before Eid.

According to Shinwari, customs officials fear that goods from countries other than Afghanistan might be entering Pakistan under the guise of Afghan imports, prompting the insistence on stricter documentation. He noted that discussions regarding the issuance of required documents from Afghan authorities had taken place in the past, but technical issues related to weight, pricing, and import verification had arisen.

Shinwari maintained that there is no irregularity in the coal and soft stone imports, which are sourced from various regions of Afghanistan, with documented evidence provided to customs authorities on multiple occasions.

He added that formal requests have been sent to relevant officials in Peshawar, Islamabad, and Kabul to seek the temporary resumption of imports, and he remains hopeful that a positive decision will be announced ahead of Eid.

Meanwhile, coal importer Jamshed Khan told the media that before the suspension, approximately 300 to 350 coal-loaded and 100 to 150 soft stone-loaded trucks entered Pakistan daily through Torkham, Ghulam Khan, and Kharlachi crossings.

He explained that the imported coal is transported to various industrial cities in Punjab, where it is used in different industries, while the soft stone is sent to Karachi for onward export to other countries.