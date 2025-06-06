Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack Damages Homes In Three Districts Of Kyiv Region


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region police posted on Facebook that Russian forces launched drone and missile strikes on the region.

In the Bucha district, two homes were damaged. In the Boryspil district, one house was affected. In the Brovary district, two vehicles, an outbuilding, and a house were damaged.



 Read also: Three rescuers killed, nine injured during emergency response in Kyiv following Russian attack

Police noted that no injuries have been reported.

Earlier reports said that four people had been killed and 20 injured in Kyiv due to a large-scale Russian attack overnight.

Three State Emergency Service rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes, and nine others were injured.

