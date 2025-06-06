Russia Launched Over 400 Drones, 40 Missiles Against Ukraine Overnight - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia doesn't change its stripes – another massive strike on cities and ordinary life. They targeted almost all of Ukraine – Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. I thank our warriors for their defense. But unfortunately, not all were intercepted," Zelensky said.

He noted that overall, today's attack involved more than 400 drones and over 40 missiles, including ballistic ones. Forty-nine people were injured.

"Unfortunately, the number may increase – people are reaching out for help. As of now, three deaths have been confirmed – all of them were employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to their families. All the necessary services are now on the ground, clearing the rubble and conducting rescue operations. All damage will definitely be restored," Zelensky added.

He stressed that Russia must be held accountable.

"Since the first minute of this war, they have been striking cities and villages to destroy life. We've done a lot together with the world to enable Ukraine to defend itself. But now is exactly the moment when America, Europe, and everyone around the world can stop this war together by pressuring Russia. If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives – that is complicity and accountability. We must act decisively," Zelensky concluded.

Earlier reports said that three State Emergency Service rescuers were killed and nine others were wounded while tackling the aftermath of enemy strikes in Kyiv.