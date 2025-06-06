SOCAR President Champions Green Innovation At Turkmenistan Conference
In his speech, Najaf discussed the key challenges at the intersection of energy, technology, and environmental sustainability.
Najaf elaborated on the company's strategic target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as its ongoing decarbonization initiatives. He highlighted SOCAR Green's renewable energy projects, low-carbon solutions, and efforts to monitor methane emissions through satellite observation technologies.
Emphasizing Azerbaijan's active role in the global fight against climate change, the SOCAR president noted that hosting the prestigious COP29 summit in Baku underscores the nation's strong commitment to environmental issues.
