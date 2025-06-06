Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR President Champions Green Innovation At Turkmenistan Conference

SOCAR President Champions Green Innovation At Turkmenistan Conference


2025-06-06 05:06:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), addressed the International Scientific-Practical Conference on "Environmental Aspects of Innovative Technologies in Hydrocarbon Field Development," held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Najaf discussed the key challenges at the intersection of energy, technology, and environmental sustainability.

Najaf elaborated on the company's strategic target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as its ongoing decarbonization initiatives. He highlighted SOCAR Green's renewable energy projects, low-carbon solutions, and efforts to monitor methane emissions through satellite observation technologies.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's active role in the global fight against climate change, the SOCAR president noted that hosting the prestigious COP29 summit in Baku underscores the nation's strong commitment to environmental issues.

MENAFN06062025000195011045ID1109644737

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search