People Of Kuwait Perform The Sacrifice Rite

2025-06-06 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mirvat Abduldayem
KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- The people of Kuwait, upon advent of Eid Al-Adha, perform the sacrifice rite and head to slaughter houses to buy livestock for the ritual.
The sacrificial lamb or other livestock species must be in good health and free of any illnesses, in line with the shariaa (Islamic law).
The meat is distributed to people in need. (end)
