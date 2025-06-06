Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Greetings From Qatari Amir


2025-06-06 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday received a phone contact from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani who congratulated him on advent of Eid Al-Adha.
The Qatari Amir hoped that the Eid may recur with bounties and blessings for the two countries' peoples, the Arab and Muslim nations. He also wished His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal lasting good health and for Kuwait further promotion and prosperity.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal expressed deep gratitude for the good gesture that depicts depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, presented Eid felicitations to Sheikh Tamim and Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
He also expressed identical wishes to the Qatari Amir. (end)
