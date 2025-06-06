While LG Was Promoted, I Was Demoted: Omar During Kashmir Rail Link Inauguration

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling what he called a century-old dream of connecting Kashmir to the rest of India by rail - a project once imagined during British rule.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), Omar struck a mix of praise and political reflection.“Even the Britishers dreamt of a railway to Kashmir, but it is Prime Minister Modi who has made that dream a reality,” he said.“What they couldn't achieve, you have.”

However, Omar didn't shy away from addressing the altered political status of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the stage with PM Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the flagging off of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, he remarked:

“Call it fate or destiny, but I've been present at every major railway inauguration in J&K - from Anantnag to Banihal to Katra. Back in 2014, the same four of us were here when Katra station was inaugurated. At that time, I was the Chief Minister of a state. Today, I stand here as Chief Minister of a Union Territory. While Manoj Sinha ji went from MoS Railways to LG, I was demoted. But I believe things will return to normal, and J&K will regain statehood under Prime Minister Modi.”

His candid remarks - part nostalgia, part political assertion - subtly renewed the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was revoked in 2019.

Omar also acknowledged the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, crediting him for granting the USBRL the status of a 'project of national importance'.“I was in Class 8 when the foundation was laid. Now at 55, I'm seeing its completion. It's a historic moment,” he said.

Read Also PM Inaugurates India's Tallest Rail Arch & First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Fares Start At Rs 660

The Chief Minister said the new railway link would significantly benefit both residents and tourists, especially during weather-induced highway closures that often lead to sky-high airfares.

PM Modi also inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge - the Chenab Bridge - and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge over Anji Khad. Together, they mark the full operationalisation of the USBRL, built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore. The Prime Minister also launched development projects worth ₹46,000 crore and interacted with engineers and passengers aboard the Vande Bharat train.