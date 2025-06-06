Takeda Ukraine & Bulgaria Earn #8 Global Ranking In Best Places To Work 2024
At Takeda, we are committed to delivering an exceptional employee experience by cultivating an inclusive, purpose-driven workplace where our people can grow both personally and professionally. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reflects our unwavering dedication to building a culture where every colleague feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive.
Volodymyr Pedko, General Manager of Takeda Ukraine, shared:
'It gives me great pride to receive this recognition during such challenging times! It stands as a testament to the exceptional quality of work and everyone's commitment to building and sustaining an innovative and inclusive workplace in our organization.'
Todor Kesimov, General Manager of Takeda Romania & Bulgaria, commented:
'I am extremely proud that Takeda has been recognized as one of the top ten employers in the world for 2024. This confirms our efforts to build a culture of trust, care, and respect in every country, including Bulgaria. This recognition inspires us to continue building a better future for our employees, for patients, and for society.'
About Takeda
Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit
For more information, please visit the program website:
