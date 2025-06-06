Hopes For A Xi-Trump Summit Are Naively Misplaced

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's surprise phone call-marking the first direct communication between the leaders in months-may signal a temporary thaw in an otherwise frosty and structurally adversarial relationship.

While America's restoration of Chinese student visas and China's resumption of blocked critical mineral trade suggest detente, this contact, like others in the history of US-China summits, could quickly prove to be more performative than substantive.

The danger lies not in dialogue but in the illusion that the leader-to-leader call, which Beijing insisted Trump requested, will meaningfully alter the deep geopolitical, ideological and economic divergences that define Sino-American relations today.

News reports said Xi told Trump to roll back tariffs and other trade measures that are roiling the global economy while warning him about intensifying the dispute over Taiwan.

Trump claimed on social media that the call delivered a“positive conclusion”, including on China's restrictions on critical mineral exports, and that lower-level discussions on trade would follow.

He said,“We're in very good shape with China and the trade deal.” Both leaders invited each other to visit their countries. However, reports noted that there was nothing in either side's official statements to indicate the critical mineral issue had been resolved.

And China has reasonable cause to remain on guard despite Trump's post-call positivity. Let us count the many impediments to real and lasting reconciliation:

1. Trump's strategic incoherence

The most acute danger stems from Trump's lack of strategic coherence. Unlike the Kissinger-Nixon doctrine of detente, which was structured, calculated and guided by a realpolitik vision of global balance, Trump's approach is reactive and transactional and thus prone to Chinese manipulation.