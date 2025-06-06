Gaza Father Finds ₹5 Parle-G Selling For ₹2,300 Amid War Netizens Urge Jaishankar, 'Please Send More'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Parle-G isn't just a biscuit - it's a bite of nostalgia and a symbol of comfort, especially for children across generations. A viral video on X shows a young Palestinian girl named Ravif receiving a packet of Parle-G biscuits, her favourite treat, amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

What caught everyone's attention was the staggering price of Parle-G biscuits - a snack that costs just ₹5 in India-now selling for over ₹2,300 per packet in Gaza. The viral video has gathered attention, and many have expressed a desire to send more tokens of care to children affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The post reminds of the poem entitled Soldier's Food by Isaac Rosenberg:

“What in our lives is burnt

In the fire of this?

The heart's dear granary?

The much we shall miss?”

In a post on X, user Mohammed Jawad wrote,“After a long wait, I finally got Ravif her favourite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from €1.5 to over €24, I just couldn't deny Rafif her favourite treat.”

For many Indian netizens, it was a surprise to spot the humble Indian biscuit in the middle of a conflict zone. In response, a concerned netizen tagged India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, writing,“That baby is eating India's most beloved biscuit. I know we're maintaining neutrality in this war - but can we please send more Parle-G to Palestine? These are glucose biscuits, and they could really help support the civilian population.”

“I'm honoured she loves Parle G so much. I wish I could bring her a bag full of India the love you give your child is so admirable and great. thank you for being a wonderful parent even during impossible times,” wrote another user.

A user mentioned,“Well, Mohammed, alhamdulillah, you are lucky. Today I watched a man in Gaza preparing lentil bread for his small children, which they eat with lentil porridge. 🥹Thanks to God and good people, you can afford biscuits for Rafif.”

Israel has escalated its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza after ending a two-month ceasefire in March. The ongoing conflict was initially sparked by Hamas' cross-border assault on October 7, 2023.

Israel's military response has killed over 54,600 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, whose figures the UN considers credible.

(With inputs from agencies)