Russia Hits Kyiv With Missile Wave After Putin Vowed Reprisals

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian drone and missile attacks killed at least three people in Kyiv and wounded more than a dozen others, in a wave of overnight strikes including civilian targets that followed President Vladimir Putin's vow to retaliate for a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv military administration, posted the casualty figures on Telegram. Kyiv Metro - whose deep tunnels are used as shelters - said that its infrastructure had been damaged and one of the key lines was partially closed, with repairs expected to take 24 hours.

The assault across Ukraine came hours after US President Donald Trump told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that it might be necessary to let Russia and Ukraine“fight for a little while.” Trump said he would be willing to punish both countries if he didn't believe they were sincere about peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a post on X Friday, said that“almost all of Ukraine” had been targeted, calling on allies the world over to stop the war by jacking up pressure on Russia.

“If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives – that is complicity and accountability,” Zelenskiy said.“We must act decisively.”

Russia launched 407 drones and 45 missiles, six of them ballistic, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Of those, 369 drones and 36 missiles were downed. They were“aimed at civilian and critical infrastructure,” the State Emergency Service said. First responders were among the casualties in Kyiv.

Putin warned in a telephone call with Trump this week that Moscow would retaliate for Ukrainian operations inside Russian territory that destroyed several strategic nuclear bombers over the weekend.

Three regions in western Ukraine came under missile attack overnight, and industrial infrastructure was damaged, according to local governors. Three missiles were intercepted over the Lviv region, where there were power supply cuts, as well as in the city of Ternopil. More than 2,000 households in Kyiv suffered power outages after the overnight attacks, the DTEK energy company said.

Several Russian regions also came under drone attack, although no fatalities were reported. In total, Russia destroyed 174 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Defense Ministry said. Ten were shot down while approaching Moscow, according to the capital's mayor. Authorities temporarily closed three airports in the Moscow area for safety, but they have since reopened.

In Engels, in the Saratov region, drones caused a fire at an industrial site and damaged a residential building, the local governor said. In the Kaluga region, drone debris fell on a highway. In Belgorod, an explosion on a railway track temporarily disrupted train services, regional authorities said.

