Pahalgam Terror Attack Will Not Halt Development In J&K, Says PM Modi In Katra 'Attack On Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 June launched a fresh attack at Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack which, he said, targetted 'insaniyat and Kashmiriyat' and was aimed at triggering riots in India. The Prime Minister said the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April, will not hamper development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pahalgam attack will not stop development in Jammu and Kashmir. I promise you whoever comes in way of fulfilling dreams of Jammu and Kashmir's youths, they will have to face me first,” Modi said addressing a gathering in Katra, Jammu.

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹46,000 crore at Katra, Jammu. The PM also inaugurated Chenab bridge – world's highest railway arch bridge and Anji bridge – India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. Modi also flagged off two Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar too.

“"We have been trying to generate employment through tourism unfortunately the neighbouring country is against humanity and tourism. That country would not even let poor earn their bread," Modi said

As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“On 22 April, Pahalgam attack was an example. Pakistan attacked insaniyat nd Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam, The intentionwas to trigger riots. The intention was to stop earning of people. that's why it attacked tourists. Tourism numbers were increasing in last fewyears. Tourism which would run homes was targeted by Pakistan,” Modi said.

(Please check back for updates)