Relationship Guide: Never Do THESE 7 Things To Your Partner In A Relationship
A loving relationship is one characterized by respect, love, and understanding. While you may never have a perfect relationship, eliminating some harmful actions may help reinforce the bond you share with your partner. Here are seven things that you should never do in a relationship.
Never do THESE 7 things to your partner:
1. Never Take Them for Granted
Love requires nurturing. A relationship should never become so still and common that love and appreciation fade. Even the subtlest gestures such as saying thank you, complimenting them, or letting them know you appreciate their efforts will keep the honey from coming off the moon.
2. Never Compare Them to Others
Comparing your partner to an ex, a friend, or a celebrity may cause great harm to their self-esteem and emotional security. Appreciate them for who they are, not for who they are compared to other people.
3. Never Dismiss Their Feelings
No matter how ridiculous their feelings may seem, they are valid feelings. Dismissing their concerns or acting like they can't be heard leaves an emotional abyss between the two of you. Whether a minor issue, or a huge fight, listen to your partner, and let them know you are there to validate their feelings.
4. Never Break Their Trust
Trust is one of the strongest pillars of a healthy relationship. Lies, half-truths, secrecy, or cheating may forever alter the bond shared between two people. Always be honest, transparent, and commit to building their level of trust with you every day.
5. Don't Stop Communicating
A breakdown of communication is often the wrecker of relationships. If you hold back your thoughts, push down your feelings, or decline to talk about your concerns, misunderstandings, and frustrations can arise. It is important for the conversation to keep going every day: talk about your day, your passions, and your worries.
6. Don't Disrespect Their Boundaries
Space and individuality are key components in any relationship. Emotional, physical, and social boundaries should always be respected, and doing so demonstrates maturity and care. This may also require you to learn to let your partner be uncomfortable, and that is part of bonding. Don't facilitate your partner's discomfort, and don't disregard what they do to take alone time; allow them to take their space and respect it.
7. Don't Make Them Feel Bad About Themselves
Words are powerful. Even though you may be verbalizing criticism for the betterment of your partner, continuously pointing out every mistake or regularly being negative about what they do can cause major damage to self-esteem. Instead of pointing out flaws in your partners character, feed them positivity.
