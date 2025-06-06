Tom Felton To Make His Broadway Debut In 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child'

Actor Tom Felton, who rose to prominence as Draco Malfoy in all eight films of the original Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011, will make his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

As announced on the Today show, Felton will take over the role of the now-adult Draco from Aaron Bartz. The stage show first opened in London in 2016 and on the Great White Way in 2018.

Felton's return marks the first time any actor from the original movies has starred in Cursed Child. He will appear as Draco at the Lyric Theatre in New York City starting November 11 for 19 weeks, reported People.

"It's very much a pinch-me kind of situation," he said, adding, "I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now getting a chance to step back into his shoes -- as a father this time, in a new story -- I get to meet Draco as an adult, which is very exciting."

As footage of him in costume as Draco for the stage was shown, Felton stated that he "cried" when he put on the character's characteristic platinum wig again after so long, since the franchise was "such a huge part of my childhood."

"I've been very excited to share this news, and I had to keep it under wraps for quite a while," he told Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, reported People.

The actor also said in a statement shared by Today, "Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play."

"It's surreal to be stepping back into his shoes -- and of course his iconic platinum-blond hair -- and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world," Felton added in his statement. "I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community," as reported by People.

Cursed Child picks up where the seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, left off: at Platform 9 3/4, with Harry and his wife Ginny (nee Weasley) saying goodbye to their younger son Albus as he begins his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Although Cursed Child has not yet gotten the film treatment, Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, previously said he'd be down to helm an adaptation of the sequel with the original main cast of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as their adult counterparts.

"A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it's cinematic bliss," said the filmmaker in November 2021.

He added, "To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film -- or two films."

He added, "To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film -- or two films."

As for Felton, he hasn't been shy about his willingness to return to the Wizarding World. In June 2021, he revealed that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco again, but also any Malfoy--like Draco's father, Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or son, Scorpius.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either him or Lucius. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton exclaimed. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted, " reported People.