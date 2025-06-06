Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 6, 2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM And 8 PM Draws
The Nagaland State Lottery, one of the most popular legal lotteries in India, is back with the latest draws for today. Participants can check the live winning numbers for the Dear Meghna Morning (1 PM), Dear Dasher Evening (6 PM), and Dear Seagull Night (8 PM) lotteries. The results are updated in real-time on official lottery websites.
13 Indian states where lottery is legal
Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Nagaland State Lottery draws attract massive participation daily, with the top prize in each draw being a bumper Rs 1 crore.
Today's draws: Timings and prizes
Each day features three draws:
- Dear Meghna Morning: 1:00 PM
- Dear Dasher Evening: 6:00 PM Dear Seagull Night: 8:00 PM
Prize structure:
- 1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize – Rs 9,000 3rd Prize – Rs 450 4th Prize – Rs 250 5th Prize – Rs 120 Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000
How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results
To view the results online:
- Visit nagalandlotterysambad, , or Click on the“Lottery Sambad Result” section Select the appropriate draw (Dear Meghna, Dasher, or Seagull) with today's date Match your ticket number with the official winning numbers
How to claim your prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their prize:
- Download the official claim form from the lottery website Submit the completed form along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket For prizes above Rs 10,000, claims must be filed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata
Weekly schedule of Nagaland State Lotteries
Nagaland offers a dynamic lineup of lotteries every day, with three draws daily-each named distinctly:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
