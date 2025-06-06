Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 6, 2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM And 8 PM Draws

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 6, 2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM And 8 PM Draws


2025-06-06 05:01:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Nagaland State Lottery, one of the most popular legal lotteries in India, is back with the latest draws for today. Participants can check the live winning numbers for the Dear Meghna Morning (1 PM), Dear Dasher Evening (6 PM), and Dear Seagull Night (8 PM) lotteries. The results are updated in real-time on official lottery websites.

13 Indian states where lottery is legal

Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Nagaland State Lottery draws attract massive participation daily, with the top prize in each draw being a bumper Rs 1 crore.

Today's draws: Timings and prizes

Each day features three draws:

  • Dear Meghna Morning: 1:00 PM

  • Dear Dasher Evening: 6:00 PM
  • Dear Seagull Night: 8:00 PM

Prize structure:

  • 1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize – Rs 9,000
  • 3rd Prize – Rs 450
  • 4th Prize – Rs 250
  • 5th Prize – Rs 120
  • Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results

To view the results online:

  • Visit nagalandlotterysambad, , or
  • Click on the“Lottery Sambad Result” section
  • Select the appropriate draw (Dear Meghna, Dasher, or Seagull) with today's date
  • Match your ticket number with the official winning numbers

How to claim your prize

Winners must follow these steps to claim their prize:

  • Download the official claim form from the lottery website
  • Submit the completed form along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket
  • For prizes above Rs 10,000, claims must be filed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata

Weekly schedule of Nagaland State Lotteries

Nagaland offers a dynamic lineup of lotteries every day, with three draws daily-each named distinctly:

  • Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch
  • Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose
  • Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
  • Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
  • Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
  • Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
  • Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

MENAFN06062025007385015968ID1109644679

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search