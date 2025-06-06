Morning Or Night? Experts Reveal The Best Time To Drink Milk

When should you drink milk for weight loss or gain? Discover the benefits of drinking milk at the right time.

Moms always told us to at least drink milk. It's packed with calcium, protein, and essential vitamins, giving us energy and keeping us healthy. But do you know the best time to drink it? Drinking milk at the right time can help with weight management and give you glowing skin.

The best time to drink milk for weight loss is in the morning. It boosts your metabolism and helps control hunger throughout the day. Drinking milk before bed can also curb late-night cravings and help repair muscles overnight. Low-fat or skim milk are best for weight loss.

To gain weight, drink milk between meals or before bed. Between meals, it provides extra calories and nutrients. Before bed, it helps with weight gain by supplying protein and carbohydrates.

For muscle growth, drink milk after your workout. The protein and carbs in milk help with muscle recovery and growth. Drinking it within 30 minutes to an hour after exercise is ideal for maximizing muscle gains.

For glowing skin, drink milk before bed. Milk has nutrients like vitamins A and D, and calcium, which keep skin healthy. Drinking it before bed lets these nutrients work overnight, aiding skin regeneration and giving your face a natural glow. Adding milk to your daily skincare routine can also boost radiance.