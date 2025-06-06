Vaping Vs Smoking: Which Poses Greater Health Risks? Here's What Science Says

Smoking and vaping are trending among young people. Like the craze for tea and coffee a few years ago, young people are now hooked on smoking and vaping. Cigarettes, hookahs, and bidis are easily available for smoking, while the trend of E-cigarettes, Vape Pens, or Pod Devices has increased significantly in big cities. Today, we'll delve into this growing trend, explaining the difference between smoking and E-cigarettes and which one is more harmful.

What is Smoking?

Smoking involves burning tobacco and inhaling the smoke. This smoke contains nicotine, tar, carbon monoxide, and over 70 carcinogenic chemicals.

What is Vaping?

Vaping is an electronic process where an E-cigarette, Vape Pen, or Pod Device heats a special liquid (E-liquid or Vape Juice) to create vapor that is inhaled. This E-liquid often consists of nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals.

Vaping vs. Smoking

Source of Nicotine



Smoking: Burning tobacco Vaping: Nicotine added to E-liquid

Method



Smoking: Inhaling smoke from burning tobacco Vaping: Inhaling vapor from heated liquid

Smell



Smoking: Strong and long-lasting Vaping: Mild or flavored

Chemicals



Smoking: Over 7000 chemicals, many carcinogenic Vaping: 100-200 chemicals, many unsafe

Health Effects



Smoking: Lungs, heart, brain, cancer Vaping: Respiratory illness, heart problems, nicotine addiction

Risk to Others



Smoking: Harm from passive smoking Vaping: Secondhand vaping risk is lower but present

Which is More Dangerous?

Smoking



Proven long-term harm: Lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, reduced fertility.

According to WHO, tobacco use kills 8 million people each year. Smoking contains chemicals like carbon monoxide and tar that directly damage the lungs.

Vaping



A newer trend, but harmful effects are emerging.

Cases of EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping product use-associated Lung Injury) have increased.

Nicotine addiction from vaping is spreading rapidly among the younger generation. Long-term use has adverse effects on the heart and lungs.

Experts' View



Considering vaping safe is wrong; it's slightly different from traditional smoking, but the dangers are now clear.

According to Dr. Randeep Guleria (Former AIIMS Director), "Young people are using vaping more, considering it safe, but it's rapidly increasing nicotine addiction and lung disease." Both WHO and CDC consider vaping harmful to health.

Conclusion: Staying Away from Both is Best!



Both smoking and vaping increase nicotine dependence.

They harm the body's natural lung and blood systems. Try quitting, seek medical advice, and consider options like Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT).