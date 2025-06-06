Taseko Mines Stock Gains On Three-Way Agreement To Resolve Mining Dispute Retail Turns 'Extremely Bullish'

Shares of Taseko Mines (TGB) rose 5.26% on Thursday after the mining company reached an agreement to resolve a long-standing dispute over its New Prosperity mineral tenures in British Columbia, Canada.

New Prosperity is among the largest copper-gold deposits in Canada, with measured and indicated resources estimated at 5.3 billion pounds of copper and 13.3 million ounces of gold.

The tripartite agreement among the company, Tŝilhqot'in Nation , and the Province of British Columbia (BC), sees Taseko retaining a 77.5% interest in the New Prosperity mineral tenures and receiving a payment of $75 million from the Province of BC.

Taseko will transfer a 22.5% equity interest in the project to a trust for the Tŝilhqot'in Nation. The Nation will gain full ownership of the project if it agrees to mineral development.

While Taseko retains a majority stake, it has pledged not to lead or hold any ownership in future mining activities at the site. Any exploration or development will require the free, prior, and informed consent of the Tŝilhqot'in Nation, as set out in a formal consent agreement.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Taseko Mines turned to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' last week, accompanied by 'high' message volumes.

Taseko sentiment and message volume as of 3:19 a.m. ET, June 6 | source: Stocktwits

One user believed that Taseko has the potential to hit $10 per share.

Another user highlighted a third resistance point at $2.76 for the stock.

Taseko Mines stock is trading at its highest levels for 2025 and has gained over 34% year-to-date.

