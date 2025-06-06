Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-6 June 6 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-6: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-6 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-6:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 15 lakh

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 5,000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

10th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.