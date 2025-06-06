Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 To Kick Off In August, Nagarjuna Returns As Host

Bigg Boss Telugu, after 8 successful seasons, is set to return soon. Fans are eager to know the Season 9 start date, host details, and expected contestant lineup.

Bigg Boss is one of the blockbuster reality shows on the small screen. Starting as Big Brother in Hollywood and Bigg Boss in Bollywood, the show entered Tollywood a bit later. It has successfully completed 8 seasons. Telugu viewers and Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for Season 9. With rumors of an earlier start, an update on Bigg Boss has emerged.

Bigg Boss Telugu Completes 8 Seasons

Bigg Boss offers unlimited entertainment with controversies, risky games, and performances. This sensational reality show runs successfully in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. It found success in Kannada before Telugu. Out of 8 Telugu seasons, only two were unsuccessful, so the team is planning to make the next season even better. Starting in 2017, Bigg Boss captivates audiences with emotional and dramatic content each season. Now, there's immense interest in Season 9. Rumors about the season have been circulating for days. When will it start? Who's the host? Who are the contestants? These questions have become intriguing.

When is Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9?

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was a blockbuster. Seasons 2, 6, and 7 didn't fare as well. So, they planned Season 8 differently and made it better, achieving success. Now, they want to make Season 9 even bigger. Rumors suggest an early start, possibly in summer. But May is over, and June doesn't seem likely. Will it start in August or the usual September? It seems likely that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will begin in August.

Who's the host for Bigg Boss Telugu?

Hosting Bigg Boss requires patience and command over the celebrities. NTR and Nagarjuna succeeded, but Nani, who hosted Season 2, struggled. NTR hosted the first season, Nani the second. King Nagarjuna has successfully hosted seasons 3 through 8. He faltered in a couple of seasons, leading to rumors of his replacement. Names like Vijay Deverakonda and Balakrishna surfaced, but it seems Nagarjuna will return, reportedly earning over ₹30 crores.

Who are the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 might start in August or September. Names like Kumari Aunty, Udayabhanu, Bum Chick Bablu, Alekhya Pickles Ramya Moksha, and several YouTubers are rumored contestants. Fans eagerly await the show's start.