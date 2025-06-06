Bybit Card Exclusive: Up To $150 Cashback For Hassle-Free Crypto Spending

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The evolving payment solution eliminates traditional boundaries between digital assets and real-world transactions across markets. Championing crypto freedom, the Bybit Card elevates global convenience and access to premium events and partnerships for the crypto community wherever they are headed. Since celebrating its second anniversary at Bybit's Dubai headquarters, the Bybit Card has unlocked for its users exclusive benefits at the, and subscription perks for selectedand streaming services.

30-Day Incentive: All Spending Categories Accepted

Eligible for global users with more international markets unlocked, the new cashback scheme potentially offers new users an extra $150 in rewards in three simple steps:

for a Bybit Card subject to verification and approvalMaking aequivalent to $100 in valueSpending on eligible crypto transactions with the new Bybit Card in the next 30 days foron all eligible transactions

Existing Bybit users may also enjoy the same cashback rate up to $75 during the promotional period.

Global Accessibility, Unmatched Convenience

The Bybit Card serves nearly 2 million users worldwide as a gateway for secure and instant crypto spending at over 90 million global touchpoints. More than a payment tool, it also offers earning opportunities through cashback, rewards, and APR on crypto balances.

Incorporating crypto into their way of life in everyday spending, Bybit Card holders can tap or swipe to pay in an instant around the world. Whether they are booking a flight with Cathay Pacific or sipping a cocktail at the Ritz, users stand to get 10% back with the Bybit Card.

Key Features:



Crypto convenience : seamless spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders.

No annual fees and up to 8% APR on balances.

Year-round perks: 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally Multi-asset support : USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, AVAX, and more.

The promotion is on a first-come, first served basis for a limited time only. Terms and conditions apply. For full benefits and more exclusive rewards, users may explore: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card .

