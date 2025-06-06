Germany Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 186 Existing Data Centers, 40 Upcoming Data Centers, And 72 Operators/Investors
Frankfurt continues to be the main hub, hosting both current and future data center capacity.
The upcoming data center power capacity is nearly 1.8x higher than the current existing capacity, indicating strong growth in the German market. NTT DATA, VIRTUS Data Centres, Maincubes, and CyrusOne are leading the upcoming supply with large-scale developments. Digital Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne remain dominant players in the existing market.
The upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach over 330,000 racks. New market entrants like Lidl (Schwarz Group), Goodman, and PGIM Real Estate are boosting supply through sizable developments. Operators like CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, Colt DCS, and SDC Capital Partners are also expanding their presence in Germany.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 186 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (186 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (40 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major Operators/investors covered in this Germany Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- 3U Telecom Aixit Artfiles AtlasEdge Bluestar Datacenter Carrier Colo Centron China Mobile International (CMI) CloudHQ Cogent Communications Colt Data Centre Services Comarch Comtrance Contabo CyrusOne DARZ Data Castle Data Center Partners (DCP) dataR Digital Realty DOKOM 21 EdgeConneX EMC HostCo envia TEL Equinix EVF Data Center FirstColo Global Switch Goodman GRASS-MERKUR Green Mountain & KMW GTT Communications Hetzner Online IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg) Iron Mountain ISPpro Internet ITENOS LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON) Lidl (Schwarz Group) Lumen Technologies Maincubes Mainova WebHouse MK NETZDIENSTE myLoc managed IT (WIIT) NDC-GARBE Data Centers NET-BUILD NewTelco nLighten Noris Network NorthC NTT DATA Penta Infra Pfalzkom PGIM Real Estate Planet IC PlusServer Portus Data Centers PYUR (HL KOMM) ratiokontakt SDC Capital Partners SpeedBone STACK Infrastructure STACKIT Telehouse Telemaxx TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet Trusted-Colo TWLKOM Vantage Data Centers VIRTUS Data Centres WIIT AG Yondr
