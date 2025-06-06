Quantasing Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses gross billings of individual online learning services, adjusted net income and basic and diluted adjusted net income per share as its non-GAAP financial measures. Gross billings of individual online learning services for a specific period represents revenues of the Company's individual online learning services net of the changes in deferred revenues in such period, further adjusted by value-added tax in such period. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and remeasurement gain of previously held equity interests inconnection with step acquisitions. Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share represents adjusted net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods used in computing adjusted net income per share, basic and diluted. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for revenue, net income, net income per share, basic and diluted or other consolidated statements of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding QuantaSing's financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. These statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“targets,”“guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new users and learners and to increase the spending and revenues generated from users and learners; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services and products; the expected growth, trends and competition in the markets that the Company operates in; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company's business and industry, general economic and political conditions in China and globally, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC dated January 24, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider that offers engaging, affordable and accessible online and offline services, as well as consumer products in selected areas that address senior users' wellness aspirations. QuantaSing has expanded into the pop toys sector and continues to strategically diversify its portfolio by capturing opportunities in promising consumer sectors while maintaining financial discipline.
For more information, please visit: .
_________________________________
1 Gross billings of individual online learning services is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of revenues of individual online learning services to gross billings of individual online learning services, see the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned“QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.
2 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income, see the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned“QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.
3 Effective from the fourth quarter of FY 2024, the Company has introduced“Revenues from Consumer Business” as a separate line item. This revenue was previously included in“Revenues from Others”. The historical revenues presentation has been conformed to the current presentation.
4 Basic and diluted adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of basic and diluted net income per share to basic and diluted adjusted net income per share, see the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the table captioned“QuantaSing Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” below.
| QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|As of
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|779,931
|985,677
|135,830
|Restricted cash
|160
|675
|93
|Short-term investments
|246,195
|148,532
|20,468
|Accounts receivable, net
|16,676
|37,392
|5,153
|Amounts due from related parties
|4,488
|489
|67
|Inventory, net
|6,345
|28,120
|3,875
|Prepayments and other current assets
|275,549
|173,582
|23,920
|Total current assets
|1,329,344
|1,374,467
|189,406
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|6,569
|11,571
|1,595
|Long-term investments
|9,010
|44,428
|6,122
|Intangible assets, net
|-
|68,973
|9,505
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|58,889
|29,479
|4,062
|Deferred tax assets
|847
|914
|126
|Goodwill
|-
|187,598
|25,852
|Other non-current assets
|21,360
|5,177
|713
|Total non-current assets
|96,675
|348,140
|47,975
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,426,019
|1,722,607
|237,381
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term Borrowings
|-
|14,500
|1,998
|Accounts payables
|62,066
|55,219
|7,609
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|190,508
|186,084
|25,643
|Income tax payable
|20,399
|53,565
|7,381
|Contract liabilities, current portion
|385,227
|310,189
|42,745
|Advance from customers
|162,257
|148,332
|20,441
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|49,099
|30,837
|4,249
|Total current liabilities
|869,556
|798,726
|110,066
|Non-current liabilities:
|Contract liabilities, non-current portion
|11,365
|33,495
|4,616
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|16,989
|3,123
|430
|Deferred tax liabilities
|11,625
|42,269
|5,825
|Total non-current liabilities
|39,979
|78,887
|10,871
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|909,535
|877,613
|120,937
| QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS- continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|As of
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Non-controlling interests with liquidation preferences
|-
|40,999
|5,650
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Class A ordinary shares
|81
|81
|11
|Class B ordinary shares
|34
|34
|5
|Treasury stock
|(109,257
|)
|(41,898
|)
|(5,774
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,192,474
|1,069,620
|147,398
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|17,313
|18,491
|2,548
|Accumulative deficit
|(584,161
|)
|(335,573
|)
|(46,243
|)
|TOTAL QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|516,484
|710,755
|97,945
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|93,240
|12,849
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|516,484
|803,995
|110,794
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,426,019
|1,722,607
|237,381
| QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
| For the Nine Months
Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|945,570
|570,706
|78,645
|2,795,248
|2,107,757
|290,457
|Cost of revenues
|(145,848
|)
|(96,556
|)
|(13,306
|)
|(409,058
|)
|(353,516
|)
|(48,716
|)
|Gross Profit
|799,722
|474,150
|65,339
|2,386,190
|1,754,241
|241,741
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(729,620
|)
|(395,175
|)
|(54,457
|)
|(2,006,884
|)
|(1,317,206
|)
|(181,516
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(38,840
|)
|(20,891
|)
|(2,879
|)
|(123,655
|)
|(77,325
|)
|(10,656
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(36,390
|)
|(25,049
|)
|(3,452
|)
|(114,211
|)
|(86,194
|)
|(11,878
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(804,850
|)
|(441,115
|)
|(60,788
|)
|(2,244,750
|)
|(1,480,725
|)
|(204,050
|)
|(Loss)/Income from operations
|(5,128
|)
|33,035
|4,551
|141,440
|273,516
|37,691
|Other income:
|Interest income
|2,513
|880
|121
|8,369
|4,040
|557
|Remeasurement gain of previously held equity interests in connection with step acquisitions
|-
|8,109
|1,117
|-
|8,109
|1,117
|Others, net
|7,685
|15,400
|2,122
|22,163
|31,418
|4,330
|Income before income tax
|5,070
|57,424
|7,911
|171,972
|317,083
|43,695
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|9,560
|(16,280
|)
|(2,243
|)
|16,948
|(68,495
|)
|(9,439
|)
|Net income
|14,630
|41,144
|5,668
|188,920
|248,588
|34,256
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited
|14,630
|41,145
|5,668
|188,920
|248,589
|34,256
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax
|423
|(289
|)
|(40
|)
|(4,954
|)
|1,178
|162
|Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
|423
|(289
|)
|(40
|)
|(4,954
|)
|1,178
|162
|Total comprehensive income
|15,053
|40,855
|5,628
|183,966
|249,766
|34,418
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Comprehensive income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited
|15,053
|40,856
|5,628
|183,966
|249,767
|34,418
|Net income per ordinary share
|- Basic
|0.09
|0.25
|0.03
|1.14
|1.55
|0.21
|- Diluted
|0.09
|0.25
|0.03
|1.10
|1.52
|0.21
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
|- Basic
|164,753,256
|162,791,862
|162,791,862
|166,399,349
|160,479,027
|160,479,027
|- Diluted
|170,890,581
|165,216,173
|165,216,173
|171,089,530
|163,949,787
|163,949,787
|Share-based compensation expenses included in
|Cost of revenues
|(2,878
|)
|(1,431
|)
|(197
|)
|(9,945
|)
|(5,214
|)
|(719
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(2,779
|)
|(642
|)
|(88
|)
|8,678
|(1,540
|)
|(212
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(3,599
|)
|(167
|)
|(23
|)
|(10,611
|)
|(2,474
|)
|(341
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(8,039
|)
|(2,571
|)
|(354
|)
|(28,961
|)
|(8,073
|)
|(1,112
|)
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
The following table below sets forth a reconciliation of revenues to gross billings for the periods indicated:
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
| For the Nine Months
Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues of individual online learning services:
|828,127
|467,247
|64,388
|2,457,588
|1,777,552
|244,953
|Add: value-added tax
|52,986
|27,919
|3,847
|147,665
|101,969
|14,052
|Add: ending deferred revenues(1)
|744,320
|461,026
|63,531
|744,320
|461,026
|63,531
|Less: beginning deferred revenues(1)
|(643,929
|)
|(440,632
|)
|(60,721
|)
|(661,360
|)
|(565,030
|)
|(77,863
|)
|
|Gross billings of individual online learning services
|981,504
|515,560
|71,045
|2,688,213
|1,775,517
|244,673
|(1) Deferred revenues include contract liabilities, advance from customers, and refund liability of individual online learning services included in“accrued expenses and other current liabilities”.
QUANTASING GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS - continued
(Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)
The following table below sets forth a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and basic and diluted net income per share to basic and diluted adjusted net income per share for the periods indicated:
| For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
| For Nine Months
Ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net income
|14,630
|41,144
|5,668
|188,920
|248,588
|34,256
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|17,295
|4,811
|662
|40,839
|17,301
|2,384
|Less: Remeasurement gain of previously held equity interests in connection with step acquisitions
|-
|(8,109
|)
|(1,117
|)
|-
|(8,109
|)
|(1,117
|)
|
|Adjusted net income
|31,925
|37,846
|5,213
|229,759
|257,780
|35,523
|Attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Adjusted net income attributable to QuantaSing Group Limited
|31,925
|37,847
|5,213
|229,759
|257,781
|35,523
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
|- Basic
|164,753,256
|162,791,862
|162,791,862
|166,399,349
|160,479,027
|160,479,027
|- Diluted
|170,890,581
|165,216,173
|165,216,173
|171,089,530
|163,949,787
|163,949,787
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share
|- Basic
|164,753,256
|162,791,862
|162,791,862
|166,399,349
|160,479,027
|160,479,027
|- Diluted
|170,890,581
|165,216,173
|165,216,173
|171,089,530
|163,949,787
|163,949,787
|Net income per ordinary share
|- Basic
|0.09
|0.25
|0.03
|1.14
|1.55
|0.21
|- Diluted
|0.09
|0.25
|0.03
|1.10
|1.52
|0.21
|Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ordinary share
|- Basic
|0.10
|(0.02
|)
|0.00
|0.24
|0.06
|0.01
|- Diluted
|0.10
|(0.02
|)
|0.00
|0.24
|0.05
|0.01
|Adjusted net income per ordinary share
|- Basic
|0.19
|0.23
|0.03
|1.38
|1.61
|0.22
|- Diluted
|0.19
|0.23
|0.03
|1.34
|1.57
|0.22
