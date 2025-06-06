403
Oil Markets Face Renewed Pressure As Technicals And Fundamentals Align For Downturn
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official sources and trading data show Brent and WTI crude oil markets remain under heavy pressure, with the past 24 hours reinforcing a bearish outlook.
As of June 6, 2025, Brent crude traded near $66 per barrel, while WTI hovered just below $63. Both benchmarks have lost more than 11% since the start of the year, reflecting persistent concerns about oversupply and weak demand.
OPEC+ has confirmed a production hike of 411,000 barrels per day for June. Saudi Arabia and key partners are determined to restore output, citing "healthy market fundamentals" and low inventories.
However, this increase comes as global demand growth expectations continue to fall. The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently cut its global demand forecast by 0.5 million barrels per day for 2025, citing weaker economic activity and the impact of new tariffs among major economies.
Inventories are rising, with about 0.3 million barrels per day added in the first four months of the year. Non-OPEC producers, especially the U.S., Canada, and Guyana, are also ramping up output, deepening the global surplus.
Recent technical analysis confirms the negative sentiment. The four-hour Brent chart shows the price above the 50- and 200-period moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud, but the 9-period moving average has slipped below the 20-period, hinting at imminent weakness.
This aligns with the daily chart, where Brent has struggled to breach the 50-day moving average since June 2. The 50-day moving average sits well below the 200-day, and the gap is widening, all beneath the Ichimoku cloud.
The MACD indicator appears exhausted, pointing toward further downward momentum. The long-term technical picture remains clearly bearish, with no sign of a reversal.
Market participants have responded to these signals. Volumes remain steady, but there is little evidence of renewed buying. ETF flows tied to oil have stagnated, reflecting a lack of conviction among institutional investors.
Analysts point to weak Asian demand, highlighted by Saudi Arabia's decision to cut July crude prices to Asia to the lowest in nearly four years. Meanwhile, U.S. inventory data shows crude stocks falling but gasoline and distillate supplies rising, further weighing on sentiment.
Forecasts from major banks remain cautious. Goldman Sachs expects Brent to average $76 per barrel this year, while J.P. Morgan projects $73 for Brent and $64 for WTI, citing ample supply and moderate demand.
The International Energy Agency forecasts global oil supply will outpace demand by more than one million barrels per day in 2025. The story behind the numbers is clear: the oil market faces a convergence of rising supply, sluggish demand, and deteriorating technicals.
Unless OPEC+ or macroeconomic conditions shift dramatically, further price declines remain the most likely outcome in the days and weeks ahead.
