Silver Breaks Out As Industrial Demand And Technicals Drive 13-Year High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver prices surged to a 13-year high in the last 24 hours, as official market data and trading charts confirm a decisive breakout above $36 per ounce.
The move, sourced from TradingView and commodity market reports, reflects a rare alignment of robust industrial demand, persistent supply deficits, and strong technical momentum.
Spot silver traded as high as $36.16 per ounce in early June 6, 2025, up from $35.82 the previous day. Analysts attribute this rally to a persistent supply-demand imbalance.
The Silver Institute notes that industrial applications now account for more than half of global silver demand. Solar panel production and electronics manufacturing continue to expand, further tightening supply.
WisdomTree strategist Nitesh Shah said the market has long expected silver to close its performance gap with gold, citing firm fundamentals and a structural supply deficit.
The gold-silver ratio has dropped to around 94, down from 105 in April. This signals silver's relative strength, even as gold prices wavered and gold-backed ETFs saw outflows in May.
Silver, by contrast, has attracted inflows and heightened trading activity. Open interest in silver futures spiked by $2.8 billion on June 5, reflecting increased institutional participation and risk appetite.
Silver Market Outlook
Technical analysis of the 4-hour chart supports the bullish narrative. The price stands well above all key moving averages, including the 9, 21, and 50-period lines, confirming an established uptrend.
The Ichimoku cloud indicator shows the price far above the cloud, signaling strong upward momentum. Bollinger Bands reveal that silver is riding the upper band, a classic sign of a market in full rally mode.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved into overbought territory, but the lack of reversal signals suggests buyers remain in control.
JP Morgan projects an average silver price of $36 per ounce for 2025, citing supportive monetary policy, ongoing inflation, and continued industrial demand.
The recent price action aligns with this outlook, as silver rose 24% year-to-date. Analysts expect that any pullback toward the $35.25 support level could attract further buying, with resistance now emerging above $36.25 and targets set above $37.35.
Macroeconomic uncertainty and supply constraints remain central to the story. Mining challenges and geopolitical risks limit new supply, while inflationary pressures and a weaker dollar make silver an attractive hedge.
The broader context includes a dip in gold prices and outflows from gold ETFs, which have pushed investors to seek alternatives in the precious metals space.
In summary, silver's rally in the last 24 hours reflects a convergence of industrial demand, technical momentum, and macroeconomic factors.
The market's focus has shifted to silver as the standout performer among precious metals, with official data and charts confirming the strength and sustainability of the current move.
