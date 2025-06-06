403
Colombian Peso Holds Ground As Technical And Macro Forces Align
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso traded steadily against the US dollar on June 5, 2025, as official exchange data placed the closing rate near 4,114.5 COP per USD.
This level reflects a narrow trading range over the last 24 hours, with the peso showing resilience amid a cautious global environment. The Banco de la República's recent decision to lower its policy rate to 9.25% in April set the stage for ongoing monetary easing.
However, the move did not trigger immediate volatility. Instead, the peso's stability drew support from both local and international factors. Official inflation forecasts for May, due June 9, point to a 0.4% monthly rise, down from April's 0.66%.
Analysts attribute this slowdown to easing food prices and the peso's 2.86% appreciation in May. However, the annual inflation rate remains elevated at an estimated 5.12%, well above the central bank 's 3% target.
Market participants expect inflation to end the year at 4.8%, extending the period of above-target price growth. The central bank's measured rate cut reflected this persistent inflation, as policymakers weighed the need for stimulus against the risk of further price increases.
Technical analysis of the USD/COP 4-hour chart shows the pair trading below both the 200-period and 50-period moving averages, which hover around 4,227 and 4,165 respectively. These levels act as significant resistance, capping any upward moves in the dollar.
Technical & Fundamental Outlook
The chart's Ichimoku cloud and compressed Bollinger Bands indicate low volatility and a lack of directional conviction. The price action remains contained between support at 4,080 and resistance at 4,165, with recent candles failing to break out of this corridor.
Momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggest neither overbought nor oversold conditions, confirming the market's indecisive stance.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) does not show a clear trend reversal, reinforcing the view that traders are waiting for a catalyst. Volume data from recent sessions suggest moderate activity, with no evidence of large-scale flows or speculative positioning.
The peso 's performance also reflects Colombia's macroeconomic fundamentals. The country's GDP grew by 2.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, prompting an upward revision of the 2025 growth forecast to 2.6%.
However, tighter global financing conditions and a stronger US dollar have increased Colombia's risk premium, limiting the scope for aggressive monetary easing.
Oil prices, a key driver for the peso, remained stable, providing neither a tailwind nor a headwind for the currency. In summary, the Colombian peso's stability on June 5 resulted from a convergence of technical resistance, restrained inflation, and cautious monetary policy.
Market participants now look to upcoming inflation data and central bank guidance for the next signal, while technical indicators point to continued range-bound trading unless a decisive catalyst emerges.
