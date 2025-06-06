403
Mexican Peso Holds Firm As Tariff Tensions And Technical Pressures Shape The Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Central Bank reported the US dollar traded at 19.22 Mexican pesos at the close on June 5, 2025, up just 0.08% from the previous day. The exchange rate remains near its lowest level in months, reflecting a period of relative stability despite headline risks.
The peso's resilience stands out as the United States raised tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum from 25% to 50% this week, with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum pledging to announce countermeasures if negotiations do not yield results next week.
The market's muted reaction to the tariff escalation signals that traders currently view US economic signals and interest rate expectations as more influential.
The US Federal Reserve has held its policy rate steady, while the Bank of Mexico cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 9.00% in March.
Despite the rate cut, Mexico's yield remains attractive compared to developed markets, sustaining demand for the peso from investors seeking higher returns.
Technical analysis of the USD/MXN chart for the past 24 hours shows the dollar trading below all major moving averages, including the 200, 100, 50, 21, and 9-period lines.
Technical & Fundamental Outlook
The current price sits at 19.13825, with immediate support at 19.12751 and resistance at 19.17, 19.20, and 19.26. The price hovers near the lower Bollinger Band, suggesting the pair may be oversold in the short term.
However, the persistent position below key moving averages confirms a bearish trend for the dollar against the peso. The chart shows no significant volume spikes, indicating that institutional traders have not aggressively repositioned despite the tariff news.
The lack of a decisive move through support or resistance levels implies that the market awaits further developments, particularly any official response from Mexico or new signals from the US Federal Reserve.
Macroeconomic fundamentals continue to favor the peso. Mexico 's inflation remains moderate, and recent economic data show steady growth.
The US economy, by contrast, faces downward revisions to growth forecasts and persistent uncertainty over future monetary policy moves. These factors have narrowed the interest rate differential but not enough to reverse capital flows into Mexico.
Market participants remain cautious as the risk of further trade escalation lingers. The peso's status as a“risk-on” currency means it could weaken quickly if global sentiment turns or if trade talks break down.
For now, the technical picture and underlying macroeconomic data support a stable to slightly stronger peso, with the market's focus fixed on upcoming negotiations and central bank signals.
The next 24 hours will likely see the pair test established support and resistance levels, with traders watching for any official statements or unexpected shifts in policy.
The peso's strength reflects both technical momentum and a fundamental story of relative economic stability, even as trade tensions simmer in the background.
