Chilean Peso Breaks Key Support As Dollar Retreats: Technical And Macro Forces Align
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso broke decisively lower against the US dollar over the last 24 hours, with the USD/CLP pair falling to 929.87 by the early morning of June 6, 2025, according to Pepperstone data published on TradingView.
This move marked a clear departure from the tight sideways range that had persisted since early May. The shift followed a 0.78% drop from the previous session's close at 938.15, as shown by official exchange rate records.
The chart reveals a significant technical breakdown. The price closed below all major moving averages, including the 50-period, 100-period, and 200-period lines on the 4-hour chart.
The USD/CLP also slipped beneath the Ichimoku cloud, a widely used indicator for trend identification, confirming a bearish trend. Bollinger Bands show the price hugging the lower band, which signals increased downside volatility.
The market's failure to bounce at the moving averages and the cloud suggests sellers have seized control. Support and resistance analysis highlights the importance of the 929.74–929.87 level, which the market tested and closed just above.
Should the pair fall below 914.44, the March 18 low, further selling could accelerate. The price action over the past month shows repeated tests of the 50-period moving average, but the latest close marks a clear break, with the price now trending further away from this level.
Macroeconomic data supports the peso 's move. Chile's central bank has kept its benchmark rate at 5%, which is higher than the US Federal Reserve's 4.5%. Chile's inflation stands at 4.5% as of April, while US inflation has cooled to 2.3%.
The Chilean economy continues to recover, with activity and demand performing better than expected, according to the central bank's June 2024 report. The bank also expects local inflation to converge to its 3% target by mid-2026.
Internationally, the US dollar has weakened against most major currencies. This trend follows growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later in the year, which has pressured the greenback.
The peso's strength reflects both domestic policy stability and global dollar softness. No official sources have reported significant intervention or extraordinary flows, but the technical break aligns with a broader rotation out of the dollar seen in global markets.
Volume data remains limited, but the sharp price action and technical signals suggest that traders responded quickly to the breakout, with stop-losses and momentum selling amplifying the move.
The market now watches the 914.44 level as the next major support. If breached, the peso could strengthen further, shifting the narrative from consolidation to a clear downtrend in USD/CLP.
