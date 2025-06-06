South Sudan: Peace Begins With Clean And Healthy Communities

"Peacekeeping today means more than protecting civilians from conflict. It means standing with communities to tackle health risks, improving living conditions, and showing we care."

This simple message from the Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan's field office in Wau, Sam Korutaro Muhumure, captured the essence of the commitment of peacekeepers and the impact of their work on those they serve.

He was speaking during a new clean-up campaign to protect the environment and foster a sense of community pride and unity alongside local authorities, university leaders and students, as well as peacekeepers serving in the Western Bahr El Ghazal region.

The activity was conducted under the theme – Peace Begins with Me – which promotes the importance of each and every person taking action, not matter how small, to contribute to a powerful, collective movement for peace.

When gloves and shovels go hand-in-hand with determination and dedication, a meaningful difference and new ambience became a reality for the local university, which was the focus of the clean-up campaign.

"For us students and the wider community, this means a great deal, we learn the importance of how a simple action can forge unison," said William Wolwek, President of the University's Student Union.

From the female dormitories extending to the main assembly area, the scrape of shovels mixed with the beautiful sound of laughter as students and peacemakers toiled away side by side. Blocked drains, scattered litter are no longer a concern; swept away by hard work, unity and pride.

Talk of perfect timing too. With the rainy season well underway, Western Bahr El Ghazal, like other regions across South Sudan, is at great threat due to rising cholera cases. The work to unclog sewage pipes and improve sanitation and hygiene will help reduce this risk.

"There is a real difference now,” said William Wolwek. "The places that were once full of waste are now clean. It shows what we can achieve when we work together to protect our communities."

By supporting grassroots initiatives like this one, UNMISS is fortifying its broader commitment to peace, health, and dignity. With simple tools and a shared common goal, this clean-up campaign reminded everyone involved that peace is, not only in the political sphere, it's about people working together to build safer and stronger communities. Together for peace.

