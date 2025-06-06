2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Presented By Youtube TV: Indiana Pacers Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110 (Recap)
The Indiana Pacers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals ( ). Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Haliburton finished with 14 points (2 3PM), 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 38 points (3 3PM), 5 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Thunder in the loss.
The Indiana Pacers lead the best-of-seven series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 1-0. Game 2 will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Monday, June 9 at 2:00 a.m. CAT) on ESPN.
Adam Silver on three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Cameroon; participated in the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Johannesburg in 2012) and growing the game in Africa:
-
“He was the 27th pick in the draft. He obviously was the MVP of our Conference Finals. There's an enormous amount of talent out there in the world.”
“I'm very optimistic about the continent and our ability to continue to grow the game there.”
Please find NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's NBA Finals Media Availability here:
