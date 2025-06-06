Updated Financial Calendar For 2025
In continuation of Nykredit takeover of Spar Nord Bank (company announcement no. 15/2025) the Bank's financial calendar for 2025 is updated.
Spar Nord Bank now expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:
Date Event
14th August 2025 Semi-Annual Report
30th October 2025 Quarterly Report – Q3
Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO
