President El-Sisi Performs Eid Prayer At Egypt's Islamic Cultural Center In New Administrative Capital (NAC)
This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi performed Eid prayer at Egypt's Islamic Cultural Center (Masjid Misr) in the New Administrative Capital.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was received at the mosque by Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly; Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb; Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr; Minister of Endowments, Dr. Osama al- Azhary, as well as ministers. The Eid prayer was attended by a large number of state officials, with whom President El-Sisi exchanged greetings on this blessed occasion.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment