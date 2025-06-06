Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Spain Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 63 Existing Data Centers And 22 Upcoming Data Centers


2025-06-06 04:31:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive analysis of the Spain data center market with our latest Excel database product. Gain insights into 63 existing and 22 upcoming colocation data centers across key locations, including Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. Understand current and future white-floor space, IT load capacity, and competitive retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Discover market highlights featuring major players like Edged Energy & Merlin and new entrants such as Form8tion Data Centers. Benefit from robust investor interest driven by Spain's strategic advantages. Perfect for data center REITs, construction firms, and advisory groups.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around upcoming data center power capacity is now more than 5x larger than the current installed capacity

Major players such as Edged Energy & Merlin, QTS (Blackstone), Solaria, and ACS Group are contributing significantly to the upcoming capacity. Several new entrants such as Form8tion Data Centers, Prime Data Centers, and Panattoni are expanding the competitive landscape.

The region is seeing strong investor interest, supported by Spain's strategic location, fiber connectivity, and supportive government policies.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (63 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (22 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Spain Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • ACS Group
  • Area Project Solutions
  • Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
  • Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
  • Aire Networks
  • Arsys
  • AtlasEdge
  • Avaio
  • bitNAP
  • Civicos Networking
  • Cogent Communications
  • Comvive Servidores SL
  • CyrusOne
  • Data4 Group
  • Digital Realty
  • D-ALiX (ITER Group)
  • Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgnex
  • Equinix
  • Espanix
  • Fibernet
  • Fibra Medios Telecom
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Global Switch
  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)
  • Grupo Trevenque
  • Grupalia Internet S.A
  • GTT Communications
  • Hispaweb
  • Ibercom
  • Ingenostrum
  • Indra
  • Iron Mountain
  • Ipcore Datacenters
  • Malga Data Center
  • Merlin Properties
  • Nethits` Telecom
  • Nexica - Econocom Group
  • Nixval
  • NTT DATA
  • Orange Business Services
  • Panattoni
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Pure Data Center
  • QTS (Blackstone)
  • Solaria
  • Soltia Consulting SL
  • T-Systems
  • Tissat
  • Towernet infrastructures SL

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06062025004107003653ID1109644611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search