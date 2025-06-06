Spain Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 63 Existing Data Centers And 22 Upcoming Data Centers
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around upcoming data center power capacity is now more than 5x larger than the current installed capacity
Major players such as Edged Energy & Merlin, QTS (Blackstone), Solaria, and ACS Group are contributing significantly to the upcoming capacity. Several new entrants such as Form8tion Data Centers, Prime Data Centers, and Panattoni are expanding the competitive landscape.
The region is seeing strong investor interest, supported by Spain's strategic location, fiber connectivity, and supportive government policies.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (63 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (22 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Spain Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- ACS Group Area Project Solutions Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI) Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF) Aire Networks Arsys AtlasEdge Avaio bitNAP Civicos Networking Cogent Communications Comvive Servidores SL CyrusOne Data4 Group Digital Realty D-ALiX (ITER Group) Edged Energy & Merlin Properties EdgeConneX Edgnex Equinix Espanix Fibernet Fibra Medios Telecom Form8tion Data Centers Global Switch Global Technical Realty (GTR) Grupo Trevenque Grupalia Internet S.A GTT Communications Hispaweb Ibercom Ingenostrum Indra Iron Mountain Ipcore Datacenters Malga Data Center Merlin Properties Nethits` Telecom Nexica - Econocom Group Nixval NTT DATA Orange Business Services Panattoni Prime Data Centers Pure Data Center QTS (Blackstone) Solaria Soltia Consulting SL T-Systems Tissat Towernet infrastructures SL
