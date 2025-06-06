Italy Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 69 Existing Data Centers And 17 Upcoming Data Centers
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Milan dominates the upcoming data center market in Italy. Italy is seen as an ideal location for Data centers with its geographical benefits. Major cities like London, Amsterdam, Dublin, and facing network saturation, Italy stands out as a new hub for data infrastructure.
The upcoming IT power capacity is around 2 GW, nearly 2x the current capacity. Eni & G42 alone account for over 50% of the upcoming power and rack supply.
CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, and CyrusOne are key new entrants driving future growth. DATA4, Telecom Italia (TIM), and Aruba are among the leading existing operators.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Italy data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 69 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Ancona, Arcene, Arezzo, Bologna, Frosinone, Massarosa, Milan, Padua, Palermo, Pavia, Perugia, Piacenza, Pisa, Rome, Trento, Treviso, Turin, Venice. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (69 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (IT4 or AVALON 3) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (17 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Italy Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Applico Digital Labs Aruba ASCO TLC (Acantho) AtlasEdge BT Italia Caldera21 (CDLAN) CloudHQ Compass Datacenters Convergenze S.p.A. CSI PIEMONTE CyrusOne Data Felix Data4 Group Digital Realty Elmec Informatica G42 Eni Equinix EXE.IT SRL SB Fastnet Fastweb Fibre23 IDS&Unitelm srl iGenius InAsset (RETELIT) Irideos IT Gate Itnet Keppel Data Centres Microsoft MIX Naquadria Nehos Noovle (TIM) NS3 Open Hub Med Panservice Playnet Rack One Seeweb ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center) STACK Infrastructure Telecom Italia (TIM) Unidata University of Trento Covi Costruziono Dedagroup GPI & ISA Vantage Data Centers Vianova Vitali
For more information about this database visit
