Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Finland Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing And Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current IT And Future Capacity Additions, Retail And Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2025-2029


2025-06-06 04:31:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover unparalleled insights into Finland's evolving data center market with our comprehensive Excel database product. Get a detailed analysis of 21 existing and 5 upcoming data centers across key locations like Helsinki and Espoo. Explore white-floor space metrics, IT load capacities, future expansions, and colocation pricing. With Finland's IT power capacity set to soar from 130 MW to 500+ MW, industry leaders Telia Group and Equinix maintain dominance, while new players like CompassForge Ventures reshape the landscape. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and agencies, gain valuable market intelligence critical for strategic decision-making.

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telia Group and Equinix continue to lead the market, together accounting for over 45% of the existing rack capacity. The existing IT power capacity in Finland is over 130 MW, while the upcoming capacity is nearly four times higher at 500+ MW.

New entrants like CompassForge Ventures, Verne, and Hyperco are driving significant growth in the upcoming data center landscape. Helsinki and Espoo remain the top locations for upcoming data center developments. atNorth is expanding steadily, with facilities in both the existing and upcoming pipeline.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 21 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (21 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Finland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • atNorth
  • CompassForge Ventures
  • Creanova Datacenter
  • Datalahti
  • Digita
  • Elisa
  • Equinix
  • Ficolo
  • GleSYS (Oulun DataCenter)
  • Herman IT
  • Hetzner Online
  • Hyperco
  • Mediam
  • Telia Group
  • Verne
  • XTX Markets

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06062025004107003653ID1109644606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search