Client Success Story How BPX Completed Fit-Gap for 100 Processes in 2 Weeks

Business Process Xperts, a top consulting firm, recently completed a fit-gap analysis of 100+ manufacturing processes for a global client in just two weeks.

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Process Xperts (BPX), a leading business process consulting and transformation company, recently completed an important milestone by conducting a fit-gap analysis of over 100 processes for a global client in the manufacturing industry in just two weeks. This rapid assessment demonstrates both BPX's expertise in business process analysis and speed of delivery when working on large scale transformation activity within time constraints.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:The foundation of this accomplishment is based on a team of business process analysts who worked collaboratively through existing operations that came with the client and conducted an analysis of gaps between their current practices (as-is process analysis) and their desired future states (to-be processes). This analysis of as-is to-be gaps is a necessary component to complete on any transformation journey so that companies can find productivity gaps, eliminate redundancy, streamline workflow, enhance process efficiency, and prepare them for digitalization or ERP implementation."Delivering a project of this size, in two weeks, is certainly not a minor achievement," said Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX. "The structured approach that we apply to business process and analysis enabled us to move forward expeditiously without losing depth. We worked in a purposeful manner where each of the processes were given mindful consideration that allowed us to provide relevant and practical outcomes."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:The evaluation was initiated with a sense of urgency because of increasing inefficiencies driven by disconnected operations and undocumented workflows. The client asked BPX to help bring structure, visibility and prioritization to their business functions and create a roadmap.BPX deployed a team of senior consultants and analysts representing multiple verticals. The approach leaned on stakeholder interviews, document reviews, workshops, and value stream mapping for process improvement. The process analysis and improvement team started by building both the as-is process to demonstrate the critical redundancies, blockages, and compliance risks.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:Rupal Agarwal, Co-founder of BPX, noted, "We don't just document; we diagnose. The strength of gap analysis business analyst work is that we can understand what is not only broken, we can provide what can be optimized for future growth. The process mapping we performed helped the client create a transformation blueprint that helped with their ERP system rollout." The engagement included more than 8 departments; including procurement, production, logistics, customer service, and finance.All recommendations were based on real data and best practices in industry, and assured the to-be process would produce valued outcomes. The client's leadership team recognized the thoroughness and speed BPX was able to provide to improve clarity on pain points and the next steps they needed to take. The project was deemed a success, allowing BPX to obtain mandates on the automation of processes, and SOP development across their global offices.About BPXWith over 12 years of experience, BPX continues to be a preferred partner for companies in need of structured business gap analysis and improvement as it relates to ERP rollouts, automation programs, or lean programs.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes:

