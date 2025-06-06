Comprehensive Insights On Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Key Drivers, Trends & Forecast 20252034

Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive acoustic materials market size has witnessed a potent growth in recent years. From $3.71 billion in 2024, it is anticipated to ratchet up to $3.95 billion in 2025, at a solid compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The historic period growth can be attributed to factors such as regulatory compliance, emission reduction targets, increased urbanization, consumer comfort, and the rise in electric and hybrid vehicle growth.

What Is The Recent Growth And Forecast Of The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size?

Foreseeable growth in the automotive acoustic materials market is strong for the coming years. The market is expected to bolster up to $5.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to developments such as rising autonomous vehicles, interior vehicle customization, environmental concerns, an increase in infrastructure projects, and emerging growth in economies. Major trends anticipated in the forecast period include solutions specific to electric vehicles, advanced soundproofing technologies, personalized interior acoustics, augmented reality audio, smart materials, and sensors.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market?

The surge in sales of electric vehicles is projected to drive forward the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market. Electric vehicles, entirely or partially relying on electricity, use automotive acoustic materials to reduce interior vehicle noise through soundproofing and sound absorption. As per a report published by Kelley Blue Book, a US-based Cox Automotive company, a record 1.2 million car buyers in the United States chose electric vehicles in 2023. This figure accounted for 7.6% of the entire U.S. vehicle market, up from 5.9% in 2022. Accordingly, the proliferating sales of electric vehicles drive the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market?

The automotive acoustic materials market boasts several major companies including Dow Chemical Company, 3M Acoustic Solutions, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Rockwool A/S, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain Ecophon AB, Harman International, Thomas Publishing Company, UFP Technologies Inc., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Leading Trends In The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market?

In the continuously evolving automotive acoustic materials market, technological advancements are gaining traction. Major market players are introducing cutting-edge technologies such as Flexi-Loft, a new felt-based technology that minimizes product weight to maintain their market position. For instance, Digital Metal, a Sweden-based metal additive manufacturing company, launched the DMP/PRO binder jet 3D printer in May 2022. This metal additive manufacturing system employs binding jetting technology to craft intricate, top-precision metal parts, layer by layer. Excellently suitable for sectors like automotive, aerospace, and medical, this printer is ideal for both prototype development and exhaustive production runs.

How Is The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Segmented?

Examining the segmentation of the automotive acoustic materials market, it can be classified into:

- Material Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene ABS, Fiberglass, Polyvinyl Chloride PVC, Polyurethane PU Foam, Polypropylene, Textiles

- Component: Arch Liner, Dash, Fender and Floor Insulator, Door, Head & Bonnet Liner, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim, Parcel Tray, Other Components

- Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

- Application: Underbody and Engine Bay Acoustics, Interior Cabin Acoustics, Exterior Acoustics, Trunk Panel Acoustics

Subsegments embrace:

- ABS: ABS Sheets, ABS Foam

- Fiberglass: Fiberglass Mats, Fiberglass Panels

- PVC: Rigid PVC Sheets, Flexible PVC Sheets

- PU Foam: Rigid PU Foam, Flexible PU Foam

- Polypropylene: Polypropylene Sheets, Polypropylene Foam

- Textiles: Non-woven Textiles, Woven Textiles, Composite Textiles

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Acoustic Materials Market?

Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive acoustic materials market in 2024. The regions scrutinized in the automotive acoustic materials market report consist of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Armed with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies and 1,500,000 datasets, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights fortified by in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders.

