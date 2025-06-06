Saudi Issues Advisory For Pilgrims To Avoid Heat-Related Incidents During Hajj

Saudi authorities issued an advisory for pilgrims to avoid heat-related incidents by staying inside their camps during a certain duration of the day.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday warned pilgrims to remain in their camps and away from direct sun between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5, to avoid any heat-related incidents.

This year, authorities have increased mitigation measures after 1,301 pilgrims died last year as temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125.2 Fahrenheit).

Temperatures are expected to soar above 40°C this week as Hajj begins today (Wednesday).

This year, authorities have mobilised more than 40 government agencies and 250,000 officials, doubling their efforts against heat-related illness following the lethal heatwave of 2024.

Shaded areas have been expanded by 50,000 square metres (12 acres), thousands more medics will be on standby, and more than 400 cooling units will be deployed, Saudi Arabia's hajj minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah told AFP last week.

The ministry has repeatedly advised pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure as much as possible, use protective umbrellas and drink plenty of fluids.

They have also been advised to pray Dhuhr and Asr prayers inside their tents and refrain from visiting Masjid Namirah or Jabal Al-Rahmah during this period. Pilgrims must also to try to use buses or trains to travel to the Muzdalitat instead of walking.

On Monday, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius, the health ministry said 44 cases of heatstroke had already been treated.

The latest artificial intelligence technology will also help monitor the flood of data and footage, including video from a new fleet of drones, from across Makkah to better manage the mammoth crowds.

With inputs from AFP