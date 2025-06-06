Watch: Sharjah Authority Combats Harmful Plants, Pests Ahead Of Eid Prayers

Sharjah has begun carrying out safety measures to remove harmful plants and weeds and pests in Eid prayer areas, the Sharjah City Municipality announced on June 5, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Teams across the city carried out cleaning operations for the floors and walls in preparation for welcoming worshippers in a healthy and safe environment.

Workers have been equipped with advanced equipment to carry out the tasks as part of its preparations for Eid holidays.

Similarly, Dubai has deployed a field team of 2,800 engineers, supervisors, inspectors, and specialised workers to ensure public health, safety, and environmental cleanliness across public spaces, facilities, and events festive season.

Comprehensive cleaning campaigns have already been conducted across Eid prayer grounds, public facilities, gathering points, green spaces, and main and secondary roads.

Ajman in the meantime has also started intensifying its monitoring campaigns on food outlets and livestock markets as part of its Eid Al Adha preparations, aiming to safeguard public health and ensure food sold during the holiday meets strict hygiene and safety standards.

Municipalities in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain have also launched a massive crackdown to combat the illegal slaughter of animals in homes, sandy areas, and other unauthorised locations during Eid Al Adha .

Veterinary teams are also monitoring livestock markets to ensure the health and safety of sacrificial animals before they reach consumers.

Meanwhile to celebrate the occasion, residents in Sharjah can enjoy spectacular fireworks at Aljada, where a show will take place at 8pm on Friday, June 6.