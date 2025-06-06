UAE Welcomes First Babies Born On Eid Al Adha 2025

Eid Al Adha 2025 became even more memorable for some couples in the UAE as they welcomed their newborns during the early hours of the auspicious day, adding a deeper meaning to an already cherished occasion.

As the city awoke to the call of Eid prayers and the spirit of togetherness, joy, and sacrifice, these families were celebrating a more personal miracle -the arrival of new life.

The first Eid baby was born at 1:39am on June 6, 2025, at NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi. A healthy baby girl weighing 3.56kg was delivered through a natural delivery to Jordanian parents.

Baby Sila is the twelfth child of Rehaf Mohamed Mansour, a housewife, and her husband Ibrahim Abdel, a computer engineer. The delivery was supervised by Dr Eman Abdel Fatah Sade.

"I am very happy to have my Eid gift as my angel and I am very thankful to all the staff," said Rehaf. The hospital team extended their heartfelt congratulations to the family and expressed their delight at being part of such a special moment.

Dubai-based Indian expat parents Nikita Paresh Wadka and Yogesh welcomed their first child, a baby boy, at 1:54am at Prime Hospital, Dubai. He weighed 2.9 kg at birth.

“We are delighted to have our son born on such a special day,” said the proud parents.“This is our first child.”

Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, on the blessed morning of Eid Al Adha, welcomed a baby, lovingly referred to as the“baby of Haneena”. He was born at 4:39am on June 6, 2025.

His proud parents, Mansoor Ali and Haneena Saithammarakathu Lanchira Purayil, are overjoyed to welcome their son on such a special and meaningful day.

"We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby boy on this special Eid Al Adha - a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family. We extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible doctors and medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais for their exceptional care and support. This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents," they said.

Later in the day, NMC Specialty Hospital welcomed another Eid baby - a boy born to Ethiopian parents. The baby, who weighed 3.680kg, was delivered via Cesarean section under the care of Dr Sunita Gupta. This is the first child of Mrs Cheekediss Tesfay, a messenger, and her husband Mr Wongwossenn Jereje Ariea, a government worker.

"Blessed Eid! Delighted to welcome baby of Cheekediss Tesfay on this auspicious occasion. I wish her and her family happiness and joy in abundance,” said Dr Sunita Gupta.