Launch Of Charity Site 'Wonderful World' - Bringing Tech Education To 33% Of Children Who Can Access The Internet

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Progress Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its charity site "Wonderful World," commemorating six months since the debut of its SDG 4–aligned web service, Cyberse for K-12. Through this new platform, individuals and corporations can donate to provide equitable technology education to children worldwide. Donors can specify both contribution amounts and target countries or regions, enabling transparent, purposeful engagement.

Purpose of Activity

Only 33% of children globally have reliable internet access at home (UNICEF).

While many educational resources exist, only a fraction are freely available.

Guided by the principle "Knowledge Creates the Future," Progress produces free technology-learning content and delivers up-to-date tech news, equipping children with new ways to learn.

Although Progress Inc. currently focuses on web-based distribution, it plans to distribute printed materials to regions with limited connectivity. As a single company, the capacity remains limited-expanding reach depends on donor support.

Our Vision

Children can imagine a better future even without money or technology-they need only the joy of imagination.

Progress Inc. strives to eliminate economic and informational gaps that prevent equal idea-sharing among all children.

By harnessing technology, Progress Inc. empowers children to identify and solve problems, building the skills needed to shape their own futures.

Services Offered

Cyberse for K-12

Free video content introduces cutting-edge technologies and careers-such as VR, autonomous driving, programming, and data science-designed specifically for children.

Tech Spark

Daily updates on technology news-covering AI, space exploration, advanced technologies, and new products-allowing learners of all ages to stay informed.

Math-ter

An entertaining platform where students compete in speed and accuracy challenges for math and geometry skills essential to technology learning, making foundational practice fun.

Use of Donations

Donated funds prioritize distribution of Progress's technology-education content to regions or countries specified by donors. Note that coordination with local partners may take time.

Donor messages will be featured on the "Wonderful World" site, sharing supporters' words widely.

Donations fund the creation of new content and diversification of distribution formats (video, audio, print), generating more learning opportunities.

Message

“What We Can Do for Children Around the World to Imagine a Brighter Future”

Without fear of unsettling news happening everywhere on the planet,

let us help children feel close to technology and become excited about solving global challenges.

How can we harness technology to address these problems?

Or how can we create our own technology?

We publish videos for learning about technology and up-to-date news.

Please join us, both adults and children alike, in enjoying and discussing these topics so that children can begin to envision a brighter future.

To continue providing more learning opportunities in more diverse ways,

we ask for the support of corporations and individuals through donations.

Together, let's realize SDG 4 (Quality Education) and turn this world into a“Wonderful World.”

- Yuki Shin (CEO of Progress Inc.)

CFO Yuya Shimizu

Progress Inc.

