From First Communion To Final Farewells: Fr. Gregory Lambert Reflects On Year One Of Priesthood

Fr. Greg during the Holy Thursday Columbus Catholic School procession in Waterloo, IA.

Grace Doesn't Wait for Perfection: Fr. Lambert Shares the Realities of Ministry

WATERLOO, IA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fr. Gregory L. Lambert, Associate Pastor at St. Edward Catholic Church and Chaplain to the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, is commemorating the close of his first year of priesthood by offering a deeply personal reflection on the journey that has shaped him-from ordination to grief, ministry, joy, and discovery.

Ordained in the spring of 2024, Fr. Lambert became the first Black priest in Iowa's history. In a year marked by significant change within the Church and his local community, he found strength not in perfection but in grace. His written reflection, shared below in his own words, is an invitation to reflect on vocation, presence, and the living power of Christ in daily ministry.

A Year of Firsts-and Last Goodbyes

There is no blueprint for priesthood-only the Cross. This year taught me that joy and sorrow don't arrive on separate tracks. They often walk in together. In these twelve months, I presided over weddings and funerals, baptisms and burials. I gave homilies and hugs. I stood at hospital bedsides and answered frantic midnight calls. I watched children beam with awe and joy as they received their First Communion. We buried 15 brother priests this year. One of them, Fr. Dennis Conway, died unexpectedly. His absence still rings like silence in a sacred space. We also mourned the deaths of Coach Tony Smith, teacher Brooke Hartman, young Kelli Schmitz, and Shirley Delagardelle-a parish matriarch. These individuals didn't just pass through my life; they formed my priesthood. Their memory lives in the rhythms of my ministry. Yet, joy remained. I celebrated my first wedding. I laughed often with students. I launched a podcast, gave talks, and somehow found myself interviewed on national TV-twice. And yes, I even found time to engage in self-care, Life never slowed down. But God never stepped away.

Called for This Time

Serving at St. Edward's and in our Cedar Valley Catholic school system here in Waterloo, Iowa has given me a sense of rooted joy. Our people welcomed me not as a novelty, but as a priest. They let me make mistakes, share my heart, and grow into this vocation. This year also witnessed the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV-the first American pope. Watching that unfold from a quiet parish in Iowa reminded me: the Church is alive. And somehow, God made space for my“yes” in His movement across history.

A Word to the One Discerning

To the young man reading this who feels a strange tug on his heart: I won't romanticize the road ahead. The work is heavy. The demands are many. And yes, some days are painfully hard. But I can say, with total clarity and peace, that I have not regretted this life-not for a moment. Even on my hardest days, I wake up knowing I am living the life God created me to live. If you're discerning, take heart: God is not waiting for you to be perfect. He's simply waiting for your yes. Don't worry about having all the answers. He'll walk with you through the questions. I tried, at times, to do everything on my own. It never worked. The grace only flowed when I allowed myself to receive it. Priesthood isn't about perfection-it's about presence. And when you show up, so does Christ. This life-the priesthood-isn't a job. It's a deep and ongoing 'yes' to a Love that never fails. If you hear His voice, do not harden your heart. Step forward. Let Him take care of the rest.

Go forth and Bear Good Fruit!

-Fr. Greg Lambert

