B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced the appointment of Stuart Brock as its new Institutional Business Development Manager. He joins the company from oneZero Financial Systems, where he most recently served as Head of Institutional Sales.

Stuart brings to B2PRIME more than 15 years of experience in electronic trading, liquidity solutions, and institutional sales. During his tenure at oneZero, he played a central role in expanding the firm's institutional client base across the UK and Central Europe. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Kx Systems, First Derivatives, and RBS Markets, where he contributed to the development of eFX infrastructure and client relationship management strategies.

His appointment comes at a time of accelerated institutional growth for B2PRIME, which continues to invest in experienced professionals - recently appointing Lee Shmuel as Executive Sales Trader and Fernando Wladdimiro as Institutional Business Development Manager - to expand its reach across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"Joining B2PRIME is an exciting opportunity for me," said Stuart Brock. "It has built a strong reputation for agility, innovation, and integrity - joining a team that's not only ambitious but also grounded in delivering value to clients feels like a natural next step in my career. I'm looking forward to contributing to B2PRIME's mission of setting new standards in institutional liquidity."Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director at B2PRIME Group, commented on the appointment: "Stuart is a highly respected professional with a strong track record of success in the institutional space. His hands-on experience and strategic mindset are exactly what we need as we continue expanding globally. We are proud to welcome him to the team."

Stuart's arrival supports B2PRIME's mission to deliver best-in-class liquidity solutions to institutional clients while building partnerships grounded in transparency, innovation, and performance.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities-including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius-the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

