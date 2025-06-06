Delta Collaborates With The Jane Goodall Institute And NMMST To Expand Coral Restoration Education

TAIPEI, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Electronics Foundation announced a new collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute and the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology (NMMST) to promote coral restoration education. Using the science picture book ' Saving Our Coral Reefs ', published by the Delta Electronics Foundation, as the core teaching material, the program will be introduced into elementary schools across Taiwan as part of their lesson plan structure. Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned ecologist and conservationist, visited Chaojing Coral Conservation Center in Keelung - a joint effort between the Delta Foundation and NMMST. Together with Delta's founder, Mr. Bruce Cheng, she planted her first batch of corals in Taiwan at the facility, showcasing their commitment to marine conservation.

Dr. Jane Goodall remarked, ''All ecosystems are intricately connected, from land to sea, from corals to humanity. I'm pleased to see the enterprise in Taiwan actively promoting ocean conservation. Visiting the Chaojing Coral Conservation Center today gave me a fuller understanding of Delta's transnational coral restoration efforts. I hope this collaboration, through the coral picture book and our Roots & Shoots program, will help more people learn about corals and marine conservation."

Mr. Bruce Cheng, Delta's founder and Chairman of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "Delta has long been committed to energy conservation, decarbonization, and environmental sustainability. In recent years, we have also focused on biodiversity conservation, using Delta's technological strengths to support researchers in coral restoration efforts. Our project has successfully preserved over 40 species of Taiwanese corals and aims to restore 10,000 coral fragments by this summer. We are honored to work with the Jane Goodall Institute and NMMST to use the ' Saving Our Coral Reefs ' picture book as a platform to promote awareness and inspire children and the public to care more about Taiwan's oceans-from the perspective of the science behind coral restoration."

At the end of 2024, Dr. Jane Goodall was invited to attend the launch event of a coral culture facility as the base for coral restoration at the St. John's Island National Marine Laboratory (SJINML), jointly established by Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) and the Delta Foundation. This year, the partnership between the Jane Goodall Institute and Delta has further deepened, with the goal of promoting coral and marine ecological awareness through the picture book and Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Program.

' Saving Our Coral Reefs ' blends real-life photos with illustrations and scientific commentary from experts involved in Delta's coral restoration project. The book provides an approachable and comprehensive way to build readers' knowledge on coral reefs, their ecological roles, and the existential threats they face due to global warming. Through this collaboration, the book will be integrated into NMMST's coral conservation curriculum and the Jane Goodall Institute's school outreach programs, raising public awareness and encouraging broader participation in marine conservation. Looking forward to the future, the three parties plan to continue exploring new models that integrate technology, education, and nature conservation to advance the sustainable development of marine ecosystems.

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

