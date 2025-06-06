US Puts Switzerland On Watch List Of Trading Partners
Switzerland and the eight other countries have a large trade surplus, according to a report by the US Treasury Department on the United States' most important trading partners. The report was first reported by Swiss radio and television.
According to the report, Ireland and Switzerland are new additions to the list. Switzerland's trade surplus with the US increased last year, according to the report. China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Germany are also listed.
