Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (Von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)

Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (Von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)
|
Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG
FY 2024: EBIT more than doubled
Daldrup & Söhne closed 2024 extremely successfully: the company managed to increase EBIT from EUR 2.6m (FY 2023) to EUR 6.9m. At EUR 54.6m, its total output was significantly higher than the previous year (EUR 48.4m). The consolidated net profit for the past business year amounted to EUR 2.5m (FY 2023: EUR 0.9m). EPS thus amounted to EUR 0.42 (previous year: EUR 0.15).
Its equity ratio is comfortable at 68.8% (previous year: 50.6%). As of the balance sheet date of 31 December 2024, Daldrup also had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 6.4m (previous year: EUR 3.6m). Due to smart working capital management and higher earnings, cash flow from operating activities increased from EUR 3.5m (FY 2023) to EUR 12.1m. After taking investments into account, its free cash flow jumped to EUR 9.7m (previous year: EUR 0.5m). The company was able to turn a net debt position (EUR 4,2m in FY 2023) to a net cash position of EUR 4.8m - a EUR 9m improvement.
Guidance: the company expects to generate total output of around EUR 52m in FY 2025 and to achieve an EBIT margin of between 9% and 12% of total output. We regard this outlook to be conservative; one should keep in mind that there is substantial support from the government and state authorities in addition to original, fundamental demand for Daldrup's services. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and increase our TP to EUR 18.00 to reflect its improved cash position.
You can download the research here:
For additional information visit our website:
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
...
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment